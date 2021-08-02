SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.45. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1,202 shares changing hands.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.