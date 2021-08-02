S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is TRH Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $432.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.90. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $429.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.