S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $429.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

