S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $428.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $429.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

