S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.72 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $429.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

