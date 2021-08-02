Space Cow Boy Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Day (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $653,178.37 and $1.33 million worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $20.01 or 0.00050464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00820544 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00091362 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

