Spaceswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00103425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00139313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.24 or 1.00059101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00842809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

