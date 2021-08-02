SparkPoint Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.21 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. SparkPoint has a market cap of $25.21 million and $840,806.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00060245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00807250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00095162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040946 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,161,310,396 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.