SparkPoint Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.64 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and $905,751.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00812440 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00091405 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,161,310,396 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

