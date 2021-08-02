SparksPay (SPK) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $19,717.79 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,348,823 coins and its circulating supply is 10,237,493 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

