Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:SPAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:SPAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

