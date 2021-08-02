Spartan Protocol One Day Volume Hits $535,160.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $535,160.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.30 or 0.99959318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00849757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

