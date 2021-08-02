SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $351.91

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $351.91 and last traded at $351.40, with a volume of 195670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 328.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

