SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Raised by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. 50,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

