SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.64. 26,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.