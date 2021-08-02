SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,264 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.