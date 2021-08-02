SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $49,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $127.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22.

