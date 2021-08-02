SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 15.5% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.89. 33,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

