SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 486.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,014,000 after acquiring an additional 511,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 258,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 184,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.45. 17,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,215. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.