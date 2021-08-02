Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director Buys C$10,152.50 in Stock

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director John Ernest Nosenzo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,152.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,152.50.

Shares of EDT remained flat at $C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday. 109,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.72 million and a PE ratio of -12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spectral Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

