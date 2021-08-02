Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Up 180.5% Over Last Week (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00815958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00095217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.