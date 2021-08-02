Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033483 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00256038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.