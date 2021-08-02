Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00033105 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00228118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006038 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

