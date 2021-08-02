Spence Asset Management Acquires 1,589 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spence Asset Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 6.9% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.38. 80,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $375.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,662 shares of company stock worth $181,789,449 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

