Spence Asset Management Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 5.7% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $339,852,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $684.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,079. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.69. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.