Spence Asset Management Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 4.9% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.78. 6,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $335.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

