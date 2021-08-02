SPINDLE Market Capitalization Reaches $281,727.72 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $281,727.72 and $99.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.88 or 1.00083794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.01017254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00357366 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00407795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

