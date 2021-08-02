Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

