Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

