SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FLOW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,697. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPX FLOW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

