Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $340.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.89.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $247.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 1 year low of $127.36 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,223 shares of company stock valued at $172,751,151 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.