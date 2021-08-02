Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $340.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.89.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $247.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 1 year low of $127.36 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41.
In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,223 shares of company stock valued at $172,751,151 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
