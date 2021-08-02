Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 11,567 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.