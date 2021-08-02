Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENNVU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENNVU opened at $10.07 on Monday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

