Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $10,006,000.

TBA stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

