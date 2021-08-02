Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 52,748 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.66 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

