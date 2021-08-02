Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 99,612 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,677,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 190,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Truist lifted their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

