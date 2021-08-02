Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

