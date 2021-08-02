Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELF stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

