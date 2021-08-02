Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 370.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.47% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

