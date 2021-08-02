Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 17,777 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 175.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Aramark by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $5,610,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

