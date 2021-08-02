Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 67,153 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of Quantum worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $10,778,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 244,387 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.20 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $353.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.