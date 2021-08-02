Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 25,606 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 82.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

