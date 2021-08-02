Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 40,958 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASO opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

