Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 145.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.