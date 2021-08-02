Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,102 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

CRSR opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

