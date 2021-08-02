Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,298 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $48.03 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

