Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.