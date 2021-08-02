Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.