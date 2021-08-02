Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of SAP opened at $143.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

