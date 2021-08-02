Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 155.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after buying an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 229,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

